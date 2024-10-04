Wan'Dale Robinson News: Clear for Week 5

Robinson (heel) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game in Seattle, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Robinson logged limited practices Wednesday and Thursday due to a heel injury, but the issue won't stop him from being out there Week 5, when he likely will be the Giants' top pass catcher with WR Malik Nabers (concussion) sidelined and RB Devin Singletary (groin) doubtful to play. Through four contests this season, Robinson is second on the team in targets with 38, which he's parlayed into a 26-194-1 line.