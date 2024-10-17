Wan'Dale Robinson News: Full practice Thursday

Robinson (ankle) practiced in full Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Meanwhile, rookie WR Malik Nabers reached the final phase of the concussion protocol Thursday and also was a full participant, and Darius Slayton (groin) remained limited for a second day in a row. Robinson thus appears poised to welcome back Nabers for Sunday's game versus the Eagles, while Slayton's status is more up in the air. Ultimately, Friday's injury report will give a sense of who may be Robinson's competition for targets from QB Daniel Jones this weekend.