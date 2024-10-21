Wan'Dale Robinson News: Many targets yield minor production

Robinson reeled in six of nine targets for 23 yards Sunday in a Week 7 loss to the Eagles.

Even with rookie Malik Nabers back from a two-week absence due to a concussion, Robinson continued to be peppered with plenty of looks from QB Daniel Jones, as he led the team with nine targets. However, his six receptions resulted in just 23 yards, with Robinson's long gain of the day going for just six yards. The third-year wideout has been almost exclusively a short-field option for the Giants this season, as he's averaging just 7.0 yards per reception and has just one catch of 20-plus yards. Robinson has at least eight targets and five catches in six of his seven contests this season, giving him a relatively safe floor in PPR fantasy leagues, though he's much less of an asset in non-PPR formats given that he's been held to 50 or fewer receiving yards five times on the campaign.