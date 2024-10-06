Wan'Dale Robinson News: Set to operate as No. 1 wideout

Robinson is in line to serve as the Giants' No. 1 receiver in Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the Seahawks with Malik Nabers (concussion) inactive for the contest, per Dan Salomone of the team's official site.

Robinson has already seen volume befitting the title of the alpha pass catcher of the offense, logging 38 targets through the first four games of the season. The third-year pro has just an average depth of target of 4.6 yards, however, so while he projects for another extremely busy afternoon, veteran Darius Slayton and speedy second-year man Jalin Hyatt are likely to share the downfield routes Nabers' absence opens up.