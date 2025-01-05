Wan'Dale Robinson News: Ten catches in Sunday's win

Robinson caught 10 of 11 targets for 43 yards in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Eagles.

It's the second time this season Robinson had double-digit receptions, but the volume once again didn't lead to much real production. The third-year slot receiver put together a career-best campaign in 2024, hauling in 93 passes for 699 yards and three TDs on 140 targets, and he proved to be an effective underneath complement to Malik Nabers. The duo will have a new QB in 2025, whether one is acquired using the third overall pick in next year's draft, via free agency or in a trade, but Robinson's role in the offense as a possession option and chain-mover seems secure.