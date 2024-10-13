Wan'Dale Robinson News: Turns 11 targets into 50 yards

Robinson finished with five receptions (11 targets) for 50 yards in Sunday's 17-7 loss to the Bengals.

Robinson tied teammate Darius Slayton for the team lead in targets (11) while Malik Nabers (concussion) remained sidelined for the second consecutive game. The 23-year-old Robinson couldn't replicate his trip to the end zone from last week's depth chart promotion, but he still produced decent numbers considering the Giants were just held to seven points at home. The 11 targets marked the third time in six games this season that Robinson has hit double-digit targets. Despite his unpredictable workload, Robinson is providing fantasy value for those in deeper formats off of volume alone heading into a Week 7 matchup against Philadelphia.