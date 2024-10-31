Will Dissly Injury: Back at practice

Dissly (shoulder) returned to a limited practice Thursday, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

After missing practice Wednesday, Dissly is trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's game against the Browns. The same goes for fellow tight end Hayden Hurst (groin) -- who has missed two straight games -- but practiced fully Thursday. Friday's injury report will reveal whether Dissly carries an injury designation into the weekend, but the looming return of Hurst could cost Dissly (who has logged 18 targets over his last two games) some volume in Week 9.