Will Dissly Injury: Deemed questionable for Saturday

The Chargers list Dissly as questionable for Saturday's game against the Patriots.

Dissly has missed the Chargers' last two contests, but he looks like he'll have a chance to play Saturday after he was able to resumed practicing in a limited fashion Tuesday and Wednesday before bumping up to full participation Thursday. Official word on Dissly's status will arrive when Los Angeles posts its inactive list 90 minutes prior to Saturday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff. In addition to Dissly, Hayden Hurst (illness) is also listed as questionable, so Stone Smartt and Tucker Fisk could be in store for elevated snaps at tight end if neither Dissly nor Hurst is able to play.