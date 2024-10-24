Will Dissly Injury: Misses second straight practice

Dissly (shoulder) didn't take part in Thursday's practice, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Dissly appeared on the Chargers' Week 7 injury report due to the same shoulder issue, but after logging a limited practice Thursday he put in full practices Friday and Saturday to clear the way for him to suit up Monday against the Cardinals. He proceeded to turn in a season-best line (eight catches for 81 yards on 11 targets) in the 17-15 win, but his shoulder injury may have worsened at some point along the way. Dissly has now been a spectator for both of the Chargers' first Week 8 practices, so he may need to participate in some capacity Friday to have a chance at playing Sunday versus the Saints.