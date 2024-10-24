Fantasy Football
Will Dissly Injury: Misses second straight practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 24, 2024

Dissly (shoulder) didn't take part in Thursday's practice, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Dissly appeared on the Chargers' Week 7 injury report due to the same shoulder issue, but after logging a limited practice Thursday he put in full practices Friday and Saturday to clear the way for him to suit up Monday against the Cardinals. He proceeded to turn in a season-best line (eight catches for 81 yards on 11 targets) in the 17-15 win, but his shoulder injury may have worsened at some point along the way. Dissly has now been a spectator for both of the Chargers' first Week 8 practices, so he may need to participate in some capacity Friday to have a chance at playing Sunday versus the Saints.

