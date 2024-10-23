Will Dissly Injury: Opens week as DNP

Dissly (shoulder) did not participate in Wednesday's practice session, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

Dissly is coming off a breakout performance against the Cardinals on Monday, during which he caught a career-high eight passes (on 11 targets) for 81 yards. He was Justin Herbert's favorite target in the absence of Quentin Johnston (ankle) and Hayden Hurst (groin), but Dissly is still working through a shoulder injury that limited him in practice leading up to Monday's contest. Dissly will have two more chances to return to practice ahead of the Chargers' Week 8 clash against the Saints on Sunday. The 2018 fourth-round pick is up to 21 catches (on 26 targets) for 192 yards through the first six regular-season games of the year, which eclipses his production across 16 regular-season outings with the Seahawks in 2023.