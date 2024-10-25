Will Dissly Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Dissly (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's 4:05 ET game against the Saints after returning to a limited practice Friday.

Meanwhile, fellow TE Hayden Hurst (groin) is also listed as questionable after logging limited sessions Thursday and Friday. In the Chargers' 17-15 loss to the Cardinals on Monday -- a game that Hurst missed -- Dissly caught eight of his 11 targets for 81 yards. On the heels of that effort, Dissly could merit deep league attention if he plays this weekend, but if Hurst is also available, neither player would be a high-percentage Week 8 lineup option.