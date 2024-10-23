Will Dissly Injury: Sidelined to begin Week 8 prep

Dissly (shoulder) did not participate in Wednesday's practice session, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

Dissly is coming off a breakout performance against the Cardinals on Monday, when he recorded a career-high eight receptions (on 11 targets) for 81 yards. He was Justin Herbert's favorite target in the absence of wideout Quentin Johnston (ankle), but Dissly is still working through a shoulder injury that limited him in practice leading up to Monday's contest. Dissly will have two more chances to increase his practice activity ahead of the Chargers' Week 8 matchup with the Saints on Sunday.