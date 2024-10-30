Will Dissly Injury: Sits out Wednesday's practice

Dissly (shoulder) didn't practice Wednesday, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

Dissly missed practice last Wednesday and Thursday before returning to a limited session Friday and approaching the Chargers' Week 8 game against the Saints listed as questionable. The tight end was ultimately cleared to play in the 26-8 win, finishing with five catches for 41 yards on seven targets. With no reported setbacks with his shoulder, Dissly may have sat out Wednesday's practice for maintenance purposes. Meanwhile, fellow tight end Hayden Hurst (groin) -- who has missed two straight games -- was a limited participant in the Chargers' first practice ahead of this weekend's game against the Browns.