Will Dissly News: Active versus New England

Dissly (shoulder) is listed as active for Saturday's game against the Patriots, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

Dissly, who has missed the Chargers' last two contests, was listed as limited on Tuesday and Wednesday's practice reports before upgrading to full participation Thursday and then being deemed questionable for Saturday's contest. In his return to action, Dissly will have an opportunity to reclaim his lead role in a Los Angeles tight end corps that also includes Stone Smartt and Tucker Fisk. In 13 games thus far, Dissly has logged a 43/418/1 receiving line on 55 targets, a pace that makes him a fantasy lineup consideration in deeper formats.