Will Dissly News: Breakout performance in loss

Dissly secured eight of 11 targets for 81 yards in the Chargers' 17-15 loss to the Cardinals on Monday night.

Dissly led the Chargers in receptions, receiving yards and targets in what may have been his best all-around career performance. Dissly had memorably recorded a 3-105-1 in his NFL debut back in Week 1 of the 2018 season with the Seahawks, but the veteran was much more productive with respect to catches Monday night and was a key target for Justin Herbert throughout the game. Dissly had topped out at four catches and 29 yards in terms of single-game highs this season, however, and Monday night's volume was aided by the absence of Quentin Johnston (ankle), and to a lesser extent, Hayden Hurst (groin). Dissly's first opportunity to build on Monday night's breakout comes in a Week 8 home matchup against the Saints.