Will Dissly News: Snares four receptions

Dissly caught four of his five targets for 26 yards in the 23-17 win over the Broncos on Sunday.

Tight end platoon mate Hayden Hurst left the game in the first half due to a groin injury, opening up Dissly to tally season highs in route share and targets. Eric Tomlinson and Stone Smartt also played in the absence of Hurst, so it's not as if Dissly will get complete command of the tight end room if Hurst does miss time, but Los Angeles' limited passing tree could involve the Seattle transplant a bit more in the event Hurst misses more time.