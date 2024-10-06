Will Fries Injury: Suffers fracture

Fries will have surgery Sunday to repair a fractured tibia suffered in the team's Week 5 loss to the Jaguars, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Fries was carted off the field Sunday after suffering the injury and will have to stay in Jacksonville for the surgery. The Penn State product is clearly looking at a mult-week absence and likely an IR stint, although it's not yet clear if he may be done for the season. Dalton Tucker will likely be the Panthers' starter at right guard for the next several weeks.