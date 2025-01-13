Will Harris News: Productive season with NOLA

Harris recorded 74 tackles (54 solo), five pass breakups and one interception across 13 regular-season appearances for the Saints in 2024.

Harris posted solid numbers during his first campaign with the Saints. The 30-year-old spent his first five seasons in Detroit before inking a one-year, $1.29 million contract with New Orleans last offseason. The Saints got a solid return on their investment with the veteran, who finished fourth on the team in tackles despite missing four games on IR with a hamstring injury. Harris is currently slated to become an unrestricted free agent again this offseason, and the Saints would have a sizable hole to fill if he does not return for the 2025 campaign.