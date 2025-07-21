Menu
Will Levis Injury: Getting season-ending surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 21, 2025

Levis will soon have season-ending surgery for a shoulder injury that he initially sustained early in the 2024 campaign, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Levis aggravated the injury later in the 2024 season and then apparently dealt with discomfort this spring/summer. With his shoulder still not right at the start of training camp, he's opting for surgery and hoping to return for 2026, at which point he'll be in the final year of his rookie contract. The Titans are left with Brandon Allen and Tim Boyle as the backup QB options on their current roster behind presumed starter and No. 1 overall pick Cameron Ward.

