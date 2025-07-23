Will Levis Injury: Placed on IR by Titans

Levis (shoulder) was placed on IR by the Titans on Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

The move comes as no surprise, following Monday's news that Levis had elected to have season-ending surgery on his right shoulder. In his absence, this year's No. 1 overall pick, Cameron Ward is poised to handle the bulk first-team QB reps in training camp practices as the Titans prepare him to be their starter in Week 1, per Jim Wyatt.