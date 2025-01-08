Will Shipley Injury: Working through ankle injury

Shipley (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Shipley split backfield duties with Kenneth Gainwell in Week 18 against the Giants due to Saquon Barkley sitting out for rest purposes, and Shipley finished the game with 10 carries for 32 yards and four catches on as many targets for 35 yards. It appears Shipley may have injured his ankle in the process, though he should be able to play in Sunday's NFC wild-card game against the Packers unless he suffers a setback in practice this week.