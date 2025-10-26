Hutchinson tied for the team lead in both receptions and targets while also setting the pace in receiving yards. All three components of Hutchinson's stat line were also career-best figures, making it quite the banner day for the third-year pro while making up for the absence of Nico Collins (concussion) and Christian Kirk (hamstring). Hutchinson's third touchdown reception of the season came on a 30-yard grab just before the halfway point of the third quarter, and if at least one of Collins or Kirk happens to remain sidelined for a Week 9 home matchup against the Broncos, the former could see an expanded role again.