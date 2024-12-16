Fantasy Football
Xavier Legette Injury: Considered week-to-week

Published on December 16, 2024

Panthers head coach Dave Canales said Monday that Legette (groin) is week-to-week and expected to be ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Canales said he would "love to have a chance for [Legette] to finish the season strongly," but the rookie first-round pick is expected to miss at least one contest due to the groin injury he sustained during Carolina's 30-14 loss to the Cowboys in Week 15. If Legette indeed isn't able to suit up versus Arizona, Adam Thielen, Jalen Coker and David Moore will be positioned as Bryce Young's clear top wide receivers, with Deven Thompkins acting in the No. 4 role.

