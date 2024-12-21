Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Xavier Worthy headshot

Xavier Worthy News: Returns to game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Worthy returned to start the second half after suffering an ankle injury in the second quarter of Saturday's contest against the Texans, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

The speedy wide receiver ultimately didn't miss a possession after Worthy suffered an ankle injury late in the Chiefs' final drive of the first half. Worthy has six touches through the first 30 minutes of the game.

Xavier Worthy
Kansas City Chiefs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now