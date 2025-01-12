Zach Ertz News: Meager output in Sunday's win

Ertz had two receptions on four targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 23-20 wild-card round win over the Buccaneers.

Ertz failed to continue the scoring binge he went on in the second half of the regular season, but he still played a vital role in the Commanders advancing to the next round of the playoffs. The veteran tight end's receptions came on successful third- and fourth-down attempts as Washington dominated the time-of-possession game Sunday. Look for Ertz to remain involved as a key safety valve for Jayden Daniels as the sixth-seeded Commanders visit the No. 1-seeded Lions in Saturday's divisional round matchup.