Zack Baun News: Unlikely for Sunday

Baun (rest) is listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Giants.

With the Eagles already having the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs locked up, they are likely to rest a vast majority of their starters, including Baun, Jalen Carter (rest), Darius Slay (rest) and Nakobe Dean (rest). Baun had a remarkable first season in Philadelphia, entering Week 18 with the fourth-most tackles in the NFL (151). Jeremiah Trotter and Oren Burks are expected to serve as the Eagles' top inside linebacker duo in Week 18, with both Baun and Dean listed as doubtful.