NFL Reactions: Super Bowl LIX Recap- Jalen Hurts leads the Philadelphia Eagles to second Lombardi Trophy.

This article is part of our NFL Reactions series.

Eagles Crush Chiefs in Super Bowl Blowout: Philadelphia's Defense Steals the Show Whether you're reading my Super Bowl reactions for the first time or you're a regular, I appreciate you being part of this weekly breakdown. Eagles Dominate Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX Blowout After a postseason filled with lopsided games, the hope was for a competitive Super Bowl LIX. That didn't happen. Instead, the blowout trend continued, with eight of 13 playoff games decided by double digits. Eagles' Defense Overwhelms Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs The Philadelphia Eagles earned their second Super Bowl victory in dominant fashion, shutting down Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Key offseason moves—like signing Saquon Barkley and hiring defensive coordinator Vic Fangio—transformed Philadelphia into a powerhouse on both sides of the ball. The Eagles' strong (recent) draft classes also played a huge role in building one of the NFL's best defensive units. The game looked eerily similar to Super Bowl LV, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defense overwhelmed Mahomes and the Chiefs' offensive line. This time, Kansas City was even worse offensively, recording just 23 total scrimmage yards in the first half. Despite somehow possessing the ball for 10 minutes, the Chiefs never looked in control. Philadelphia's defense forced multiple turnovers, including a Cooper DeJean pick-six and a Zack Baun interception that set up an easy red-zone touchdown. By halftime, the game was essentially over. For Eagles fans, it was one of the most exciting halves in franchise history. For Chiefs fans and neutral