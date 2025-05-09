Zaire Franklin Injury: Undergoes ankle surgery

Head coach Shane Steichen told reporters Friday that Franklin (ankle) had a clean-up procedure last week, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

The Syracuse product has popped up with an ankle injury and will likely remain out until training camp, per Bowen. Franklin has emerged as one of the NFL's top insider linebackers over the past three seasons, recording a whopping 519 total tackles across his last 50 regular-season contests. While Franklin is sidelined over the next couple of months, expect Liam Anderson to work with Indianapolis' first-team defense.