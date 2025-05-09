Fantasy Football
Zaire Franklin headshot

Zaire Franklin Injury: Undergoes ankle surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2025

Head coach Shane Steichen told reporters Friday that Franklin (ankle) had a clean-up procedure last week, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

The Syracuse product has popped up with an ankle injury and will likely remain out until training camp, per Bowen. Franklin has emerged as one of the NFL's top insider linebackers over the past three seasons, recording a whopping 519 total tackles across his last 50 regular-season contests. While Franklin is sidelined over the next couple of months, expect Liam Anderson to work with Indianapolis' first-team defense.

Zaire Franklin
Indianapolis Colts
