Gameday Injuries: Week 9

The Bears' Justin Fields (thumb) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Saints after only getting in a limited Friday practice this week. In his likely absence, Tyson Bagent will draw his third professional start versus New Orleans after completing 69.7 percent of his passes for 394 yards with a 1:2 TD:INT and adding 23 rushing yards and another score

The Browns' Deshaun Watson is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals following a Week 8 absence due to his rotator cuff injury. Watson previously attempted to return from a two-game absence in Week 7 against the Colts but lasted just 12 snaps before being forced out of the game. However, he was able to practice in limited fashion Wednesday and Thursday this week before progressing to a full session Friday, and head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that Watson wouldn't be under any restrictions against Arizona.

The bye weeks return in Week 9, but the injury report is still loaded with plenty of names at both quarterback and receiver. There have been a few notable injuries at other positions as well, and there will be two noteworthy returns under center this week. With plenty of moving parts to track, let's check in on the latest as of Sunday morning:

This column is meant to offer our best predictions on what players will/will not play, as of 9 AM ET on Sunday. For the official active/inactive reports, please see our Latest NFL Player News .

QUARTERBACKS

The Cardinals' Kyler Murray (knee) remains out for Sunday's game against the Browns after not being activated from the reserve/PUP list Saturday. Murray was designated to return from the reserve/PUP list Oct. 18 and has been practicing since, and his 21-day practice window will close at the end of the coming week. With Murray unavailable and Joshua Dobbs traded to the Vikings on Tuesday, rookie fifth-round pick Clayton Tune will draw his first career start versus Cleveland while versatile veteran Jeff Driskel serves as his backup.

The Rams' Matthew Stafford (thumb) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers after missing practice all week. As per Saturday night reports, Stafford is unlikely to suit up with the UCL sprain he's been diagnosed with, although the team is trying to hold off on a final decision as long as possible. In Stafford's likely absence, Brett Rypien, who completed five of 10 passes for 42 yards against the Cowboys in Week 8 in fill-in/mop-up duty and took first-team reps all week, is slated to draw the start versus Green Bay, with practice squad call-up Dresser Winn backing him up.

The Giants' Daniel Jones is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Raiders after practicing in full all week following a three-game absence due to a neck injury. Jones appears to be back to full health and will be facing a Raiders team that just fired head coach Josh McDaniels following a Week 8 Monday night loss to the Lions and is now under the guidance of a defensive-minded coach in former linebacker Antonio Pierce.

The Giants' Tyrod Taylor (ribs) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. With Taylor – who just drew three straight starts in place of Jones but saw his most recent one cut short because of the injury – unavailable beginning with Sunday's matchup against the Raiders, undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito will serve as Jones' backup after making his NFL debut in Week 8 in Taylor's stead.

RUNNING BACKS

The Bengals' Joe Mixon (chest) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Bills but finished the week with two full practices. As per early Sunday morning, there aren't any reports that indicate Mixon is in any jeopardy of missing the rematch of January's AFC Divisional Round Game, with head coach Zac Taylor noting to beat writers Friday that Mixon was just dealing with some soreness. However, if there were to be a setback, Trayveon Williams and Chris Evans would handle Cincinnati's running back duties versus Buffalo.

The Texans' Dameon Pierce (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after missing practice all week. In his absence, Houston will reportedly deploy a committee approach that incorporates Devin Singletary, Mike Boone and Dare Ogunbowale. However, Singeltary is the most accomplished of the trio by far and has logged the second-most carries on the team behind Pierce, making him a solid candidate to serve as a de facto lead back, albeit in a tough matchup against Tampa Bay's stingy run defense.

The Eagles' Boston Scott (personal) is out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys after missing practice all week. In his absence, Kenneth Gainwell could see a handful more touches behind D'Andre Swift, while Rashaad Penny could potentially garner active status for the first time since Week 2.

The Cardinals' Emari Demercado (toe) is out for Sunday's game against the Browns after missing practice all week. With James Conner (knee) still on injured reserve, Keaontay Ingram will step into the lead back role for Arizona versus Cleveland, while journeymen Tony Jones and Corey Clement will pick up complementary touches behind him.

The Saints' Kendre Miller (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears after missing practice Friday. If Miller is unable to suit up, Jamaal Williams would be in line to serve as Alvin Kamara's sole backup versus Chicago.

WIDE RECEIVERS

The Falcons' Drake London (groin) is out for Sunday's game against the Vikings after missing practice all week. In his absence, Van Jefferson and Mack Hollins are expected to serve as Atlanta's top two wide receivers for fill-in veteran quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who'll assume reins of the offense versus Minnesota despite Desmond Ridder not carrying an injury designation. London is the team leader in receptions, receiving yards and targets, so his absence should create plenty of opportunity for the aforementioned wideouts as well as complementary options like tight ends Jonnu Smith and Kyle Pitts.

The Rams' Puka Nacua (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Nacua is expected to play versus Green Bay. If the rookie were to have a setback, Tutu Atwell and Ben Skowronek would shift into the No. 2 and No. 3 receiver roles, respectively, behind Cooper Kupp for likely spot starter Brett Rypien.

The Jets' Allen Lazard (knee) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Chargers after practicing in limited fashion Saturday. If Lazard was to sit, the returning Randall Cobb would presumably shift into the No. 2 role behind Garrett Wilson.

The Colts' Josh Downs (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers after practicing in limited fashion both Thursday and Friday. As per early Sunday reports, Downs is trending toward suiting up but will still test himself in pregame warmups and isn't expected to be at full health even if he does play. If Downs ultimately can't go, Alec Pierce would bump into his former No. 2 receiver role and be in line for some extra targets.

The Chargers' Joshua Palmer (knee) is out for Monday night's game against the Jets after missing practice all week. In his absence, Los Angeles' depleted receiver corps will likely feature rookie Quentin Johnson, who's coming off a career-best 5-50 line against the Bears in Week 8, as the No. 2 wideout alongside Keenan Allen, while fellow first-year pass catcher Derius Davis shifts into the No. 3 role versus a New York defense that's allowed an NFL-low 10.6 Fantasy points per game to receivers in standard scoring formats.

The Patriots' DeVante Parker (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Commanders after missing practice all week. In his absence and that of Kendrick Bourne (IR-knee), JuJu Smith-Schuster will likely shift into the top wideout role for New England against a Washington defense surrendering the second-most Fantasy points per game to receives (28.5) in standard scoring formats.

The Commanders' Curtis Samuel (toe) is out for Sunday's game against the Patriots after missing practice all week. In Samuel's absence, veteran Jamison Crowder, who contributed a surprising seven-catch, 95-yard, one-touchdown effort over a season-high allotment of 23 snaps in a Week 8 loss to the Eagles, would be set to serve in the familiar No. 3 role he's often filled during his career.

The Patriots' Kendrick Bourne (knee) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, ending his season. Bourne suffered a torn ACL in the Week 8 loss to the Dolphins, and his absence will be especially felt considering he'd been the most consistent contributor in New England's air attack.

The Panthers' DJ Chark (elbow) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts but finished the week with two limited practices following a Wednesday absence. As per early Sunday reports, Chark is expected to play. If he were to have a setback, rookie Jonathan Mingo would be in line to serve as Carolina's No. 2 receiver versus Indianapolis.

The Jets' Randall Cobb is off the injury report ahead of Monday night's game against the Chargers after practicing in full all week following a Week 8 absence due to a shoulder injury. Cobb is expected to slide back into the No. 3 receiver role at minimum, although he could bump up one spot if Allen Lazard (knee) is unable to play through his questionable tag.

The Cardinals' Michael Wilson (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns after missing practice all week. If Wilson can't play, Rondale Moore would be set to move into the No. 2 role alongside Marquise Brown and serve as a primary target for rookie starter Clayton Tune.

The Panthers' Laviska Shenault (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Colts after missing practice all week. In his absence, Terrace Marshall should be in line to move into the No. 4 receiver role.

The Patriots' Tyquan Thornton (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders after finishing the week with a limited Friday practice. If Thornton is able to play, he could be in line for a handful of targets despite his status as a complementary option thanks to the absence of DeVante Parker (concussion) and Kendrick Bourne (IR-knee).

The Texans' Robert Woods (foot) remains out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after once again missing practice all week. In the veteran's absence versus Carolina, Tank Dell and Noah Brown should continue in the No. 2 and No. 3 receiver spots, respectively, behind top target Nico Collins.

The Cardinals' Greg Dortch (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns after practicing in limited fashion throughout the week. If Dortch can't suit up, Andre Baccellia would be in line to serve in the No. 5 receiver role.

TIGHT ENDS

The Giants' Darren Waller (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. His absence will rob Daniel Jones of his most reliable pass-catching target and elevate Daniel Bellinger to the top tight end role beginning with Sunday's game against the Raiders. Additional targets should also be available for the likes of Darius Slayton, Wan'Dale Robinson, Isaiah Hodgins and even Saquon Barkley in Waller's absence.

The Patriots' Pharaoh Brown (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders after finishing the week with two limited practices. If Brown can't suit up, Mike Gesicki could see a slight bump in targets alongside Hunter Henry, especially with New England also down multiple receivers.

The Colts' Kylen Granson is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Panthers after practicing in full all week following a two-game absence due to a concussion. His return should lead to reduced opportunities for Drew Ogletree and Mo Alie-Cox versus Carolina.

The Texans' Brevin Jordan (foot) is out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after missing practice all week. In his absence, veteran Eric Saubert will serve as Dalton Schultz's backup versus Tampa Bay.

KICKERS

The Giants' Graham Gano (knee) was placed on injured reserve Friday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. New York has both Randy Bullock and Cade York on its active roster heading into Sunday's game against the Raiders after elevating both from the practice squad Saturday, and it remains to be seen which kicker will garner active status versus Las Vegas.

KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

Cornerbacks

The Colts' JuJu Brents (quadriceps) is out for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

The Panthers' Donte Jackson (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts.

The Browns' Greg Newsome (groin) is out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

The Bears' Terell Smith (illness) is out for Sunday's game against the Saints.

The Patriots' Jonathan Jones (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders.

Safeties

The Jets' Adrian Amos (ankle) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Chargers.

The Panthers' Vonn Bell (quadriceps) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Colts.

The Bears' Jaquan Brisker (illness) is out for Sunday's game against the Saints.

The Packers' Rudy Ford (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams.

The Colts' Rodney Thomas (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

The Ravens' Marcus Williams (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

Defensive Linemen

The Patriots' Deatrich Wise (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders.

The Buccaneers' Vita Vea (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans.

The Texans' Sheldon Rankins (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

Linebackers

The Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders.

The Bears' Tremaine Edmunds (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Saints.

The Colts' Zaire Franklin (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

The Chargers' Eric Kendricks (ribs) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Jets.

The Chargers' Kenneth Murray (shoulder) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Jets.

The Raiders' Robert Spillane (hand) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.

The Packers' Quay Walker (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams.

The Raiders' Divine Deablo (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Giants.

The Rams' Ernest Jones (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Packers.