Zaire Franklin News: Secures interception in loss

Franklin recorded nine total tackles (six solo) and an interception in Sunday's 31-13 loss to the Broncos.

Franklin remained very active in Week 15, reaching at least nine tackles for the 12th time this season. Additionally, he snatched his second interception of the year, picking off Bo Nix in the first quarter. The linebacker has now compiled 144 total tackles (80 solo), including 2.5 sacks, while also adding five passes defensed, including two interceptions, and three forced fumbles over 14 games in 2024.