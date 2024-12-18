Zane Gonzalez Injury: Not practicing to begin Week 16

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said Gonzalez (foot) won't practice Wednesday while he awaits the birth of his child, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Washington won't have any kickers available at practice to kick off Week 16 prep, as practice-squad member Greg Joseph is also awaiting the birth of his child. Joseph filled in as the Commanders' kicker in the Week 15 win over the Saints while Gonzalez was sidelined with a left foot injury, but it's unclear where Gonzalez currently stands in his recovery heading into this Sunday's game against the Eagles.