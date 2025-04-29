Zane Gonzalez News: Let go by Washington

The Commanders are releasing Gonzalez on Tuesday after having signed Matt Gay, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.

Gonzalez performed admirably for Washington after Austin Seibert (groin) was lost to injury Week 12 last year, ultimately suiting up for six regular-season games and three postseason contests. In that span he converted 12 of his 15 field-goal attempts and all 27 of his extra-point tries, but Washington felt the need to upgrade the starting kicker spot by signing Gay. Gonzalez, who will turn 30 early May, will now search for an opportunity to compete elsewhere in the league.