Zane Gonzalez News: Picked up by Washington
The Commanders signed Gonzalez to their practice squad Friday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Gonzalez's most recent in-game action came in 2022 with the Panthers, where he appeared in 12 regular-season games, making 20 of his 22 field-goal attempts and converting 22 of his 23 extra-point tries. With Washington's top kicker, Austin Seibert (hip), dealing with an injury and logging a DNP to open the team's week of practice, Gonzalez has a chance to be elevated to the Commanders' active roster for Week 10's matchup against the Steelers.
Zane Gonzalez
Free Agent
