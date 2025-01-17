Fantasy Football
Zay Flowers headshot

Zay Flowers Injury: Officially listed as doubtful

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 17, 2025 at 1:26pm

Flowers (knee) did not practice Friday and officially is listed as doubtful for Sunday's divisional-round matchup at Buffalo.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Friday that Flowers will "have a chance" to play in the AFC divisional round, per Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan Baltimore, but given that the second-year pro hasn't handled any practice reps since injuring his right knee Week 18, his odds of being available may be slim. Official word on Flowers' status will arrive no later than 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 6:30 p.m. ET kickoff. If Flowers can't go, Rashod Bateman again will be called upon to lead Baltimore's wide receiver corps, with Nelson Agholor, Tylan Wallace and Steven Sims stepping into larger roles behind him.

Zay Flowers
Baltimore Ravens
