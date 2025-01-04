Zay Flowers Injury: Sprains knee Saturday

Flowers is believed to have suffered a sprained knee in Saturday's 35-10 win over the Browns, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Flowers will undergo an MRI on Sunday to confirm the injury and determine the extent of it, but Rapoport adds that there's a real chance the receiver misses the Ravens' wild-card playoff game next weekend. If Flowers is indeed unable to play next week, the Ravens could lean even more on the Derrick Henry-led ground attack, if Baltimore is able to hold down a lead for most of the day. Flowers carried once for nine yards and recorded one catch for 12 yards on two targets while playing just 14 snaps before exiting Saturday's contest.