Zay Jones Injury: Back on active roster

The Cardinals lifted Jones' (hamstring) one-game roster exemption Monday.

Jones thus is back on the Cardinals' active roster for the first time since the NFL handed him a five-game suspension Aug. 23 for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. The ban actually was lifted last Monday, but Arizona was granted the roster exemption at the same time, giving them until this Monday to activate him. Jones then picked up a hamstring injury last Thursday, which seemingly was enough for the team to hold him out Sunday at Green Bay. The Cards play next Monday against the Chargers, meaning his health may not receive clarity until Thursday's practice report, at the earliest.