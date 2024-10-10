Zay Jones News: Limited by hamstring

Jones (suspension) was limited at Thursday's practice due to a hamstring injury, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Reinstated from his five-game suspension to begin the season on Monday, Jones then had a one-game roster exemption placed on him by the Cardinals, giving the team until Monday, Oct. 14 to bring him back to the active roster. Arizona released WR Chris Moore on Wednesday, thereby opening up an immediate roster spot for Jones, but the latter now is dealing with a health concern of unknown severity. Arizona can clear up any questions about Jones' status for Week 6 on Friday's injury report, but he'll need to have the exemption removed by Saturday at 4:00 p.m. ET to have any chance to play Sunday at Green Bay.