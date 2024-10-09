Fantasy Football
Zay Jones News: Logs full practice Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 9, 2024

Jones (suspension) practiced fully Wednesday, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Since he was reinstated from his five-game suspension to begin the season Monday, Jones has had a one-game roster exemption placed upon him, which gives the Cardinals until Monday, Oct. 14 to add him to the active roster. They seemingly plan to do so before then, as a spot on the roster opened up Wednesday with the release of fellow WR Chris Moore. In the end, Arizona must make a decision by 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday in order for Jones to be available Sunday at Green Bay.

Zay Jones
Arizona Cardinals
