Zay Jones News: Logs full practice Wednesday

Jones (suspension) practiced fully Wednesday, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Since he was reinstated from his five-game suspension to begin the season Monday, Jones has had a one-game roster exemption placed upon him, which gives the Cardinals until Monday, Oct. 14 to add him to the active roster. They seemingly plan to do so before then, as a spot on the roster opened up Wednesday with the release of fellow WR Chris Moore. In the end, Arizona must make a decision by 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday in order for Jones to be available Sunday at Green Bay.