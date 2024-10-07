Zay Jones News: Suspension over

Jones' suspension was lifted Monday, but the Cardinals were granted a one-game roster exemption for him, giving the team a deadline of Monday, Oct. 14 to either reinstate him to the active roster or release him, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Jones opened the 2024 campaign with a five-game ban for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. With five games behind Arizona, the team can evaluate him in practice this week and bring him back to the active roster at any point in the next week, including in advance of Sunday's contest at Green Bay. Coach Jonathan Gannon said Monday he's "excited about Zay adding in here. We'll find the right ways to deploy him, and he's a playmaker for us, can play all three positions, and he can make plays." Releasing Jones doesn't seem to be a likely option for the Cardinals, so he should make his debut for the team this weekend or in Week 7 against the Chargers.