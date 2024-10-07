Zay Jones News: Suspension to be lifted

Jones (suspension) is set to be reinstated from the reserve/suspended list Monday, though the Cardinals aren't expected to immediately return him to the 53-man roster, Howard Balzer of USA Today reports.

Arizona is expected to request, and receive, a temporary roster exemption of one or two weeks for Jones, per Balzer. The veteran wide receiver received a five-game suspension back in August for violation of the league's personal conduct policy. Jones will be eligible to suit up Sunday on the road against Green Bay, but it sounds like the Cardinals will wait a week or two for him to get back up to game speed. Once he's deemed ready, Jones figures to compete with Greg Dortch for work alongside Marvin Harrison and Michael Wilson.