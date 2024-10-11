Zay Jones News: Won't play this week

Jones (hamstring) won't play in Sunday's game at Green Bay, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Reinstated from a five-game suspension at the beginning of the week, Jones will now miss a sixth game while nursing a hamstring injury. The Cardinals have a one-game roster exemption, giving them until Monday to place Jones back on the active roster. It apparently won't happen before Sunday's game, with coach Jonathan Gannon noting Friday that the wide receiver is dealing with discomfort in his hamstring after returning to practice Wednesday.