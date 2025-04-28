Zayne Anderson News: Returning to Green Bay

Anderson signed his exclusive rights free-agent tender with the Packers on Monday, Zach Kruse of USA Today reports.

Anderson is set to return to Green Bay where he racked up 16 tackles (13 solo) and an interception in 16 games during the 2024 campaign. The 28-year-old will likely serve as one of team's top backup safety options behind Xavier McKinney and Evan Williams and can contribute on special teams as well.