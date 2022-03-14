DraftKings NHL: Monday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Since there is only one game Sunday, it's Showdown rules. You have $50,000 in salary to spend on six players. One player is your captain. They are worth 1.5 times the points, but also have a higher salary. Here's a lineup that you could go with between the Senators and Coyotes...

CAPTAIN

Brady Tkachuk, OTT vs. ARI ($14,700): The Coyotes have a 3.55 GAA and have allowed 35.0 shots on net per contest. They also have a bottom-five penalty kill. This matchup is right up Tkachuk's alley as one of the most-prolific shooters in the NHL. He's put 192 shots on net in 55 games, which has helped him net 20 goals.

FLEX

Anton Forsberg, OTT vs. ARI ($11,200): I'm expecting the Senators to win at home, and I'm assuming Forsberg will be in net to pick up that win. He has a .916 save percentage, but a 2.83 GAA. That's because the Senators have given up 33.7 shots on goal per game. The Coyotes aren't a team built to take advantage of that, though. They've only managed 26.1 shots on net per contest, lowest in the NHL.

Josh Norris, OTT vs. ARI ($8,400): Since returning from injury, Norris has six points in six games. He's also been quite good on the power play. Norris has averaged 3:05 per contest with the extra man and has tallied 10 of his 22 goals with the man advantage. Like I mentioned earlier, the Coyotes have a bottom-five penalty kill.

Phil Kessel, ARI at OTT ($7,200): Kessel is the only Coyote that ended up in my lineup. Somehow, Kessel only has a 4.9 shooting percentage. Will his puck luck ever change? He's certainly working on it. Kessel has put 122 shots on net in 58 games, third-most on the Coyotes. As I mentioned, the Senators have allowed 33.7 shots on net per game. The veteran wing should have his opportunities, and maybe he'll have a little puck luck too.

Alex Formenton, OTT vs. ARI ($6,200): Formenton is providing decent secondary scoring for the Senators on their second line. He's notched 13 goals and 12 assists, and he has three points in his last five games. The Coyotes do have a 3.55 GAA, which is bottom five in the league.

Erik Brannstrom, OTT vs. ARI ($2,000): Brannstrom is the player with the low salary that lets you spend money elsewhere. He's started 60.7 percent of his shifts in the offensive zone, highest among Ottawa defensemen. The defenseman has also averaged 1:40 per game on the power play. If Brannstrom does anything at this salary, he's going to be a real value.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.