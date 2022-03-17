FanDuel NHL: Thursday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are 10 games for Thursday's slate with the Capitals, Sharks, Panthers, Hurricanes, Flyers and Sabres playing the first part of their back-to-backs, while the Blue Jackets will be finishing theirs. Expect some backups to get the starts tonight, and note that if they are performing poorly, a mercy pull may not be an option because teams will want to start a fresh goalie in the second game. All teams should be well-rested, especially the Flyers and Blues, who are playing their first games this week.

GOALIES

Mikko Koskinen, EDM vs. BUF ($7,900): Picking Koskinen never made anyone comfortable, but despite allowing nine goals in just three games, he's managed to win them all. The Oilers offense is doing the heavy lifting and they should have a relatively easy time against the Sabres. The Sabre have won two straight, their second-longest winning streak of their season, and they start a three-game road trip where they're 9-16-4.

Jake Oettinger, DAL at MON ($7,600): Oettinger was tagged with the loss in his last start but it was a strong effort against the Leafs, stopping 36 of 39 shots. He faces again yet another team whose best feature is their offense, but the Habs certainly aren't in the Leafs' league, and they've lost three of their past four games. The magic Martin St. Louis created likely won't last all season and the Habs have certainly had a few reality checks lately.

Thatcher Demko, VAN vs. DET ($7,400): Statistically, Demko's play has tailed off a little bit, but he remains the reason why the Canucks have a chance to win every night. The Wings have lost eight of their past nine allowed at least five goals in four of their past five games, and even if Demko isn't sharp, the Canucks should be able to win with their offense alone.

VALUE PLAYS

Kailer Yamamoto, EDM vs. BUF ($4,300): Yamamoto has scored a goal in three straight games, including two power-play goals. He's excelled playing on the top line and he should be a popular value play.

Cole Sillinger, CBJ vs. WSH ($4,500): This is the best Jackets offense in franchise history, believe it or not, and Sillinger presents intriguing upside as their behind Jack Roslovic and playing between Max Domi and Oliver Bjorkstrand. He was held without a point against Ottawa following a hat-trick performance against the Knights, but the fourth straight game also played more than 10 minutes. Neither of the Caps' goalies should be difficult to beat, though the Jackets may get lucky and face the struggling Ilya Samsonov.

Conor Garland, VAN vs. DET ($5,000): Neither team defends particularly well so it should be a high-scoring game, and Garland will play on a line with their best forward, J.T. Miller. Garland has registered a shot in all but one game since Feb. 12, and has established some good chemistry with Miller even though they play on separate power play units.

LINE STACKS

Hurricanes vs. Maple Leafs

Sebastian Aho (C - $8,600), Andrei Svechnikov (W - $7,400), Teuvo Teravainen (W - $7,300)

It's been a goals fest nearly every time these two teams meet, and in their past 10 meetings, seven of them have featured at least seven goals. Erik Kallgren may have been impressive in his season debut, but following up a shutout is always difficult. Aho is a on a five-game point streak and Svechnikov has registered at least three shots on goal in five straight games.

Stars at Canadiens

Roope Hintz (C - $6,500), Jason Robertson (W - $8,600), Joe Pavelski (W - $7,500)

Sam Montembeault has allowed at least three goals in four straight games and the Habs will ice a thin defensive corps. Hintz is a strong value play on his own as an underrated No. 1 center and Robertson has been one of the league's best goal scorers with eight goals in six games.

Predators at Flyers

Ryan Johansen (C - $5,200), Matt Duchene (W - $7,100), Filip Forsberg (W - $8,100)

Forsberg is on a four-game point streak and Duchene is on a seven-game point streak, including four multi-goal games. Johansen's the laggard but even he's had two multi-point efforts in his past five games. The Preds' top line is red hot and extra rest won't help the Flyers' goaltending woes.

DEFENSEMEN

Zach Werenski, CBJ vs. WSH ($6,500): Werenski is on a three-game point streak with six points in his past six games and remains a huge minutes eater for the Jackets. The Caps have allowed 15 goals in their past five games.

Sean Durzi, LA vs. SJ ($4,400): Durzi has taken over as the quarterback on the top unit with Drew Doughty on injured reserve, and he's averaging over 21 minutes per game in his past five games. He's picked up two assists, eight shots and nine blocked shots in that span. He's a low-floor option with a very attractive salary and some significant upside.

