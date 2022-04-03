FanDuel NHL: Sunday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Last night involved plenty of goals and a heavy favorite falling. Sunday will be much harder to find value, so you may have to make difficult lineup choices. I'll do my best in guiding you through this seven-game slate on FanDuel starting at 7:00 p.m. ET.

There are only three teams playing on the second-half of a back-to-back: Philadelphia, Minnesota and Dallas. The Coyotes and their league fifth-worst 3.54 GAA will travel to the Windy City to face the Blackhawks, while the Wild and their league fourth-best 3.55 GF will hope to continue their run of form when visiting the Nation's Capital.

DISCLOSURE: Make sure to monitor the news feed and play at your own risk.

GOALIES

Igor Shesterkin, NYR vs PHI ($8,600): The Flyers put up a couple goals against Jack Campbell is his return to action Saturday, but they'll be playing against a much higher-caliber defense and goalie on Sunday. Shesterkin is in a different tier than Campbell, even with a recent dip in form. The Rangers are no slouch defensively and the Flyers have struggled to score since the trade deadline.

VALUE PLAYS

Andrew Copp, NYR vs PHI ($5,100): We'll stay with this matchup and highlight another Blueshirt. Copp has been a revelation since his arrival from Winnipeg and he could possibly be one of the best acquisitions leading up to the trade deadline. He's been tearing it up in an elevated role for the Rangers with two goals, three assists and 13 shots over his last five games. Some may be hesitant to play him with the possibility of teammate Ryan Strome coming back, but that could end up boosting Copp's value.

Dylan Strome, CHI vs ARI ($6,000): Did someone mention the Strome bloodline? Let's take a look at the second-to-youngest of the family with Dylan. He struggled earlier in his career, but seems to have found a home on the top unit with Patrick Kane and junior teammate Alex DeBrincat. This line has generated the bulk of Chicago's offense and that shouldn't slow down in this plus matchup. Strome has also accumulated a goal, four assists and seven shots in his last five games.

Zach Hyman, EDM at ANA ($6,700): Hyman has quietly racked up three goals, three assists and 13 shots in five appearances, while everyone else is focused on Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. He'll also be facing a weaker opponent with the potential of a few Anaheim players missing out.

LINE STACKS TO CONSIDER

Blackhawks vs Coyotes: Dylan Strome (W - $6,000), Patrick Kane (W - $8,900), Alex DeBrincat (W - $8,300)

As previously mentioned, this trio is carrying the Blackhawks' production this season and will be going up against the lowly Coyotes. They've been on fire over their past five games combining for five goals, 11 assists and 36 shots. Arizona still resides in the bottom of the league defensively and this is a great chance for Chicago's first line of the Blackhawks to take advantage.

DEFENSE

Seth Jones, CHI vs ARI ($6,400): One would have thought that Jones would be an offensive juggernaut after moving to Chicago, but it hasn't exactly worked out like that. Luckily, the Blackhawks have a great matchup against the Coyotes, who are missing plenty of players. There could be no better time than now for Jones to rack up some points and he's picked up the pace of late with a goal, three assists, 13 shots and 12 blocked shots from five games.

Ryan Suter, DAL at SEA ($4,300): Esa Lindell looks to be out for tonight, so Suter should receive a boost. The veteran has provided exactly what Dallas wanted when they acquired him. And for such a low salary, all we need is one lucky puck bounce. Suter's been producing some solid peripherals with eight shots and six blocked shots from five outings.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Brandon Wampler plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: PensDangleSniper94 FanDuel: bmwuniteddfs.