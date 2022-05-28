FanDuel NHL: Saturday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

There are only five teams left in the NHL playoffs. As per tradition, we need to get down to four to begin the Conference Finals. On Saturday, the Rangers host the Hurricanes in Game 6 of their series. If the Canes win, we'll have our four clubs for the next round. Otherwise, we get a Game 7. For DFS purposes, the single-game contests on FanDuel give you $55,000 in salary to allot to five players. One is your Captain, and they give you 1.5 times the points. Perhaps for the last time in the second round, here are my lineup recommendations.

CAPTAIN

Mika Zibanejad, NYR vs. CAR ($15,000): These were the top-two teams in GAA during the regular season, so the Battle of Alberta this is not. Zibanejad hasn't experienced any issues with scoring with a goal in each of his last three games. With the first-line center minutes at home, he offers as much upside as anyone.

UTILITY

Adam Fox, NYR vs. CAR ($13,000): Fox followed up his Norris-winning season by tallying 74 points, including 33 on the power play. You may be concerned about Carolina's first-ranked penalty kill. However, Fox has registered a power-play point in each of his last three games.

Tony DeAngelo, CAR at NYR ($10,000): Will DeAngelo help eliminate his former team? He just posted an assist in Game 5 while racking up eight points in the first round. DeAngelo has also averaged a robust 4:02 on the power play during the playoffs, and that could pay off even against the Rangers' seventh-ranked penalty kill.

Teuvo Teravainen, CAR at NYR ($9,500): Teravainen is enjoying his time on the top line with a goal in back-to-back games and 11 points over 12 postseason appearances.

Seth Jarvis, CAR at NYR ($7,500): Jarvis is also skating on Carolina's first unit. During the regular season, he started 61.7 percent of his shifts in the offensive zone, highest on the Hurricanes. That helped him record 40 points and he's added seven along with 29 shots on net during the playoffs.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.