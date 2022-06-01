Yahoo DFS Hockey: Wednesday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

The conference finals began in about as exciting a way as possible Tuesday, with the Avalanche beating the Oilers 8-6. I don't expect a repeat of those fireworks Wednesday when the Eastern Conference Finals begin. The Rangers are hosting the Lightning, with the Lightning trying to make their third-straight finals. For DFS purposes, you have $130 to pick your five-man roster. And, of course, your Superstar provides you with 1.5 times the points. Here's a lineup for you to consider.

SUPERSTAR

Nikita Kucherov, TAM at NYR ($34): The Lightning have had plenty of time to rest after sweeping the Panthers, while the Rangers just played their second Game 7 of these playoffs. In the age-old debate of rest versus rust, I lean toward "rest." Unsurprisingly, Kucherov has been Tampa's top forward in the playoffs. He's notched 15 points in 11 games.

FLEX

Igor Shesterkin, NYR vs. TAM ($33): The fact Shesterkin is up for the Hart is a bit of a tip off the Vezina is basically his. He posted a 2.07 GAA and .935 save percentage this year, and in the playoffs he has a .928 save percentage. On top of that, the Russian netminder is at home, and including the postseason he has an 1.89 GAA and .942 save percentage at home.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TAM at NYR ($32): Vasilevskiy has been implausibly good recently. He allowed only one goal in four-straight starts, and that streak was only broken because he shutout the Panthers in Game 4 last round. Now, I know both of these goalies can't win. However, I am expecting a low-scoring game. One of these guys is going to put up great fantasy numbers with a win, and the other will put up good numbers even in a loss. With my expectation that this game isn't going to feature a ton of goals, I am not looking to stock up on forwards, especially high-salary ones. Also, I didn't make a goalie my Superstar because I think this game is a toss up, so I don't feel confident in one goalie being more likely to win than the other.

Andrew Copp, NYR vs. TAM ($17): Copp was one of the stars of Game 7 against the Hurricanes, picking up a goal and an assist with four shots on net. In the playoffs he's chipped in six goals and six assists. That comes after Copp managed 18 points in 16 games after being dealt from Winnipeg to New York.

Filip Chytil, NYR vs. TAM ($13): I'm finishing off by taking a flyer on the center of New York's "Kid Line." After he had two goals in Game 6, I did that for Game 7. Chytil responded with a goal on four shots on net. It helps that Chytil has started 62.7 percent of his shifts in the offensive zone, second highest on the Rangers.

