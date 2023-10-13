FanDuel NHL: Friday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are two games in the NHL on Friday. New Jersey, fresh off a 4-3 win over Detroit Thursday, is home to Arizona, while Pittsburgh travels to Washington. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Akira Schmid, NJ vs. ARI ($8,200): Schmid is expected to get the start as Vitek Vanecek went Thursday versus the Red Wings. He was outstanding last season with a 2.13 GAA and .922 save percentage in 18 regular season games and then usurped Vanecek after Game 2 of the first round playoffs with the Rangers when the team was down 2-0. Schmid stole the show by winning four of the last five to take the series. He won his lone start in 2022-23 against the Coyotes by stopping 16 of 18 shots.

Darcy Kuemper, WAS vs. PIT ($7,300): The Capitals open their season Friday and Kuemper is projected to get the nod in net. He went 22-26-7 in his first season with Washington after backstopping the Avalanche to the Stanley Cup the previous campaign. He produced a 1-2-0 record against the Pens last season.

VALUE PLAYS

Logan Cooley, ARI at NJ ($3,900): The much-hyped rookie will make his NHL debut Friday. Cooley was selected third overall in 2022 and produced 22 goals and 60 points in 39 NCAA games last season with the University of Minnesota. Cooley is one of the favorites for the Calder Trophy and will see a top-six role along with time on the second power play time.

Matias Maccelli, ARI at NJ ($3,600): Maccelli was a well-kept secret for Arizona last season with 11 goals, 38 assists and 13 power-play points. He's scheduled to receive a role on the lead man-advantage and will likely slot in within the middle-six up front.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Devils vs. Coyotes

Jack Hughes (C - $9,500), Tyler Toffoli (W - $6,800), Jesper Bratt (W - $5,700)

It was a big night for Hughes on Thursday as he scored twice to lead the Devils to victory. Toffoli chipped in with an assist while Bratt was held off the scoresheet. The trio are expected to have a big season as Hughes registered 99 points last year while Toffoli was at 73 with Calgary and Bratt notched 73. All three combine on the first power play and could have a big game against the Coyotes, who finished 27th in the NHL with 70 points.

Penguins at Capitals

Sidney Crosby (C - $7,700), Jake Guentzel (W - $6,500), Bryan Rust (W - $5,500)

Crosby and Rust each scored Tuesday in the Penguins' home opener and Guentzel chipped in with an assist. This represents a very strong line in the league mainly due to the skills of Crosby and Guentzel. The captain is gunning for his 19th straight season of averaging at least a point-per-game, which would tie him with Wayne Gretzky for the all-time lead. Guentzel is rounding back into form after undergoing offseason ankle surgery. He was expected to miss the opening month, but recovered well.

DEFENSEMEN

Luke Hughes, NJ vs. ARI ($3,800): Hughes directed two shots on net in 17:35 of action Thursday, though didn't record any points. He also logged a team-high 4:23 on the power play, which bodes well for Friday and the rest of the season.

John Carlson, WAS vs. PIT ($6,000): Carlson produced 29 points from only 40 games last year as he missed half the campaign with a fractured skull. He finally returned to action with three weeks left and looked like the usual dominant defender. Expect a big season from the Caps' top offensive blueliner.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Michael Finewax plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: finny_flyers, DraftKings: michaelfinewa-19CVH.