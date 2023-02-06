FanDuel NHL: Monday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

With the NHL returning to action following the All-Star Game, Monday is a little busier than usual with six games. All teams should be well rested and note there's virtually no travel for the all-stars who represented the Lightning and Panthers because they will stay in-state and face each other.

Among the notable streaks, note the Lightning and Ducks (!) are both going for their fourth straight win. Bo Horvat will also be making his Islanders debut and face his former team Thursday.

Note Flames at Rangers and Canucks at Devils are available for play on the Express slate and Ducks at Stars and Wild at Coyotes for the After Hours slate.

GOALIES

Jake Oettinger, DAL vs. ANH ($8,300): The Ducks come into the game with a hot streak and Oettinger is the immovable object. Oettinger is 4-0-0 with a .942 save percentage and 1.50 GAA all-time against the Ducks. While he's lost three in a row with nine goals allowed, they were against much tougher opponents on offense and only narrowly lost in overtime.

Vitek Vanecek, NJ vs. VAN ($8,200): The Canucks aren't good on the road and arguably just lost their best power-play scoring option in Horvat. They've had to dip back into the minors to fill out the rest of their lineup and since the calendar flipped, the Canucks have the league's worst defense allowing 4.23 goals per game.

Ilya Sorokin, NYI at PHI ($8,100): The big acquisition for Horvat should improve the Isles in just about every facet, especially when it comes to matchups. They now have a big advantage in the faceoff circle for special teams. The Flyers rank 27th in goals for per game.

Marc-Andre Fleury, MIN vs. ARI ($7,900): Fleury is confirmed as the starter and he's going for his third straight win. He's been excellent lately, allowing only seven goals in his past three games. The Coyotes recently re-assigned top rookie Dylan Guenther to major junior, depriving them of what little scoring talent they already had.

VALUE PLAYS

Vasily Podkolzin, VAN at NJ ($3,000): Podkolzin was called up following the All-Star Game and expected to play on the third line with Sheldon Dries and Brock Boeser. It's a line designed more to score than defend, and Podkolzin might see some time on PP2 as well.

Fabian Zetterlund, NJ vs. VAN ($4,100): Playing on a line with Jack Hughes should provide a huge fantasy boost. Yegor Sharangovich will be on the opposite wing to form the Devils' second line, and the Canucks already lost 5-2 earlier this season with Thatcher Demko in net.

LINE STACKS

Islanders at Flyers

Josh Bailey (W - $3,800), Mathew Barzal (C - $6,400), Bo Horvat (C - $8,400)

This will be the Isles' new-look first line and a Barzal-Horvat connection could be really deadly since Barzal is a good playmaker and Horvat is a good finisher, and both are good off the rush. The Flyers play hard but their lack of talent sometimes leads to defensive breakdowns. Bailey is a potential value play but don't be surprised if the Isles juggle some lines in Horvat's Isles debut.

Stars vs. Ducks

Jason Robertson (W - $9,700), Roope Hintz (C - $7,800), Joe Pavelski (W - $7,200)

The Ducks allow a ton of shots and it should provide plenty of opportunities for the Stars' top line. They were shut out in their previous match up but it's likely an anomaly for the league's worst defensive team. Robertson scored a hat trick and Hintz and Pavelski added three more points in their 5-0 win against the Ducks earlier this season.

DEFENSEMEN

Adam Fox, NYR vs. CGY ($7,400): This is potentially a high-scoring matchup for the Rangers considering the Flames' goaltending situation has been a headache for them all season. Fox was held without a point in his two previous games, matching his longest drought of the season.

Calen Addison, MIN at ARI ($4,400): This is potentially a value play for one of the best power-play specialists in the league. The Coyotes rank 22nd on the PK at home even though they're surprisingly over .500 one home ice. Nearly all of Addison's offensive production is with the man advantage; he's scored 17 of his 21 assists this season on the power play.

