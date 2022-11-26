FanDuel NHL: Saturday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Saturday nights are often full of NHL action. This week is slightly different with only five games starting at 7 p.m. EST or later. It was going to be six, but the Predators' game against the Blue Jackets was postponed due to a water main breaking in the arena. So with one game down, here are my DFS recommendations.

GOALIES

Alexandar Georgiev, COL vs. DAL ($8,600): I was on the fence here, but the Avs got an unexpected day off due to the issue in Nashville. The Stars boast a top offense, but they are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back. Georgiev, for his part, has posted a 2.40 GAA and .929 save percentage. I'll take a shot on him with eight other goalies behind teams closing out consecutive nights.

Vitek Vanecek, NJD vs. WAS ($8,400): Vanecek is Jersey's No. 1 and has been up to the task with a .917 save percentage and 2.13 GAA as the Devils have allowed the fewest shots on net per game.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Anders Lee, NYI vs. PHI ($7,300): Lee has long been a goal scorer with a fairly accurate shot, but this year he's also being helped by an uptick in power-play time with eight points there, including four in his last six games. The Flyers come in with a bottom-10 penalty kill, and Felix Sandstrom will be in net with a career 3.31 GAA and .903 save percentage.

Artturi Lehkonen, COL vs. DAL ($6,100): The Avs are full of injuries and players off to slow starts abound, but Lehkonen has helped counterbalance that with 16 points and is on an eight-game scoring streak. As I noted, Colorado had the day off, but the Stars didn't. Scott Wedgewood will likely be in net, and he's produced a 3.23 GAA and .904 save percentage.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Devils vs. Capitals

Nico Hischier (C - $9,000), Jesper Bratt (W - $8,300), Tomas Tatar (W - $5,300)

New Jersey is hosting Washington, with both teams on the second leg of a back-to-back. The Caps have some injury issues, and they also will be starting backup goalie Charlie Lindgren. In his first season with the club, Lindgren has managef a 3.13 GAA and .905 save percentage. He's 28 and has played all of 35 NHL games, which is probably indicative. The only time Lindgren ever logged double-digit appearances, he listed a .908 save percentage. In other words, I like the Devils' top line Saturday.

Hischier was overshadowed by the drafting of Jack Hughes, but both are excelling this season. The Swiss center has racked up 23 points, and don't forget he had 60 last year. Bratt has slowed down after a torrid start, but he still recorded eight points from his last 10 outings with nine power-play points on the campaign. Tatar may seem like he's "along for the ride" on this unit, but he's done fine with 13 points.

DEFENSEMEN

Marcus Pettersson, PIT vs. TOR ($5,300): Pettersson doesn't participate on the power play, but he still sees a lot of ice time pairing with Kris Letang. He also has six assists in his last nine games. Both teams are on a back-to-back, but Erik Kallgren will be in net for Toronto on the road with his career 3.14 GAA and .889 save percentage.

Samuel Girard, COL vs. DAL ($4,000): Girard is back from injury, and he's ready to remind us he's produced at least 27 points in each of his last four campaigns. He's also seeing time on the second power-play unit. As mentioned earlier, the Stars are playing for a second straight night while the Avs are rested while Scott Wedgewood's stats aren't great.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.